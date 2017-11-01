4th ID, Military Police maintain security throughout convoy to Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | 1st Lt. Hunter Barnett, a military police officer assigned to 978th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr | 1st Lt. Hunter Barnett, a military police officer assigned to 978th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas speaks to Pfc. Shum Benson and Pfc. Alex Poli, both MP’s assigned to 978th MP Company after assisting Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division after the third day of convoying to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners, Jan. 11. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr) see less | View Image Page

OBERLAUSITZ, Germany-- All military police officers are trained in distinctive skills that allow them to deliver physical security to their unit and are an essential part of the armed forces. Providing MP’s on a convoy that crosses the German and Poland border ensures safety measures are taken across the board.



For the last three days, Soldiers from 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas, along with German Military Police, assisted Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, who are currently on their third day of their convoy to Poland.



The convoy, which departed Brucke-Lehnin, Germany on Jan. 11, is part of a three-day mission that includes approximately 60 personnel, 21 military vehicles such as LMTV’s with trailers, Humvees, water buffalos and wrecker vehicles traveling approximately 700 kilometers.



1st Lt. Hunter Barnett, is a military police officer assigned to 978th MP Company and is the officer in charge of leading the security on the convoy.



“Right now 1-8 Infantry, which is a part of 3-4 ABCT, is moving across Germany and will be moving into Poland to stage and then they will be dispersing across Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve,” he said. “We started at the port of Bremerhaven and have made our way all the way down within 15 minutes of the Polish border.”



The security team consists of 14 American military police officers, German police officers and four M1114 Up-Armored Humvees.



According to Barnett, the mission has ran efficiently due to the effort of working hand-in-hand with German military police.



“This has mostly been their show,” he said. “They have done an excellent job keeping traffic in check, leading us along the route, and just generally making sure we’re taken care of and making sure this convoy goes smoothly.”



This mission has been the first time Barnett has worked closely with German MP’s and states he has had a positive experience.



“This is a big movement and this convoy isn’t all of it. There are lots of vehicles being moved by rail, line-haul and they are all going to the same place trying to get there as quickly as possible,” he said. “This mission shows what can be accomplished when American military assets work with their allies, like the Germans.”



In total, 4th ID brought 3,500 personnel, 87 tanks, 18 Paladins; 419 multi-purpose and 144 Bradley tanks; as well as approximately 2,000 additional vehicles and trailers to train alongside their multinational partners in several counties across Europe.



The vast amount of equipment was transported by three cargo ships, rail, commercial line-haul and a military convoy, and will consolidate near training areas in Drawsko, Pomorskie and Zagan.



The unit’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.