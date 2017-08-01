Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Sean Foley

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1067th Composite...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1067th Composite Transportation Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a Philadelphia native prepares to convoy from Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. to Philadelphia Jan. 7. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Claire A. Charles) see less | View Image Page

By Spc. Claire Charles



FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, a native of Philadelphia, serves as a motor transport operator for the 1067th Composite Transportation Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



Foley is the unit’s master driver. He administers both written and driving tests to ensure that personnel are qualified to operate military vehicles such as heavy equipment transport trailers, medium tactical vehicles and palletized load system trucks.



“I like my job because I am the first person who trains and familiarizes all the Soldiers with Army vehicles,” said Foley. “I have the opportunity to become an expert on all the vehicles and share that information, which is great.”



On the civilian side, Foley is a decorated police officer in the Philadelphia Police, 24th district. He earned the honor of "Officer of the Year" for 24th district in May 2016.



Foley believes that his National Guard service complements his civilian job. He said he has acquired valuable skills during his 13 years of service and his deployment to Iraq which transfer to his job as a policeman.