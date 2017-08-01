(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Sean Foley

    Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Sean Foley

    Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1067th Composite...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Courtesy Story

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    By Spc. Claire Charles

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, a native of Philadelphia, serves as a motor transport operator for the 1067th Composite Transportation Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

    Foley is the unit’s master driver. He administers both written and driving tests to ensure that personnel are qualified to operate military vehicles such as heavy equipment transport trailers, medium tactical vehicles and palletized load system trucks.

    “I like my job because I am the first person who trains and familiarizes all the Soldiers with Army vehicles,” said Foley. “I have the opportunity to become an expert on all the vehicles and share that information, which is great.”

    On the civilian side, Foley is a decorated police officer in the Philadelphia Police, 24th district. He earned the honor of "Officer of the Year" for 24th district in May 2016.

    Foley believes that his National Guard service complements his civilian job. He said he has acquired valuable skills during his 13 years of service and his deployment to Iraq which transfer to his job as a policeman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:38
    Story ID: 220127
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Sean Foley, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PAARNG
    213th RSG
    213th Regional Suport Group
    228th Transportation Battalion (Motor Transport)
    Pennsylania Army National Guard
    #213RSG
    #213thRSG
    1067th Composite Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT