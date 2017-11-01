BAMC begins new year with special delivery

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Curtis, 7210 Medical Support Unit, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Curtis, 7210 Medical Support Unit, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the proud mother of the first baby born at Brooke Army Medical Center, Jan. 1, 2017. Lexy Curtis was born at 7:22 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Robert A. Whetstone

Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Babies racing against the clock has become a New Year’s ritual among local hospitals in the San Antonio area. The pinnacle for the first born baby of 2017 was a $10,000 scholarship donation from the University of Incarnate Word. Metropolitan Methodist Hospital delivered the first baby at 12:11 a.m., Jan. 1.



Lexy Curtis was not the first born in San Antonio, but she was the first to arrive at Brooke Army Medical Center at 7:22 a.m. Little Lexy didn’t know she had some competition. On the night of Dec. 31, 2016, the BAMC staff delivered three babies between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.



“We did not know we were in the running for the scholarship,” said Justin Curtis, the proud new father who currently works for an insurance adjuster in Boerne, Texas. Lexy’s prize for entering the world are two proud parents, two brothers, one sister and a basket full of helpful goodies provided by the BAMC Auxiliary and the neonatal intensive care unit staff.



“The BAMC staff was great,” said Sgt. Tiffany Curtis, a medical supply specialist in the Active Guard Reserve Program. “They were attentive and came quickly when I needed them.”



The new parents received a surprise visit from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Johnson, commander of BAMC. Johnson personally delivered the gift basket and took time to congratulate mom and dad and welcome Lexy to the Army family.



They were surprised to find out Lexy was the first baby born at BAMC for 2017. “The staff did notify us that the general would come to visit,” said Justin Curtis. “The gift basket was a nice surprise and we appreciate it very much.”



The new addition to the Curtis family is receiving plenty of attention. “They (brothers and sisters) all love baby Lexy,” said Tiffany Curtis. “They like to give her kisses and take turn holding her.”



This year marked the 17th year in a row local hospitals came together to welcome San Antonio’s “Baby New Year” by contributing and presenting gifts to the first born after midnight on Jan. 1. In addition to the UIW scholarship, Baby New Year received gift cards from local merchants, donated by local hospitals. Also donated were a baby swaddle, car seat and portable playpen.