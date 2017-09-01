(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT Earns Retention Excellence Awards

    Logo for Center for Information Warfare Training

    Photo By Michele Diamond | Logo for Center for Information Warfare Training. (U.S. Navy graphic by Michele Diamond)... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Robert P. Burke announced the results of the fiscal year (FY) 2016 Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education Retention Excellence Awards, Jan. 9.

    Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and five other commands in its domain were among those recognized. The other CIWT winners include Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach; IWTC Corry Station; CIWT Detachment (det.) Goodfellow Air Force Base; CIWT Det. Fort Gordon; and Information Warfare Training Site Pearl Harbor.

    All of the CIWT recipients are repeat winners from the FY 2015 awards.

    “I'm very proud of our commands, sites and detachments that earned the Retention Excellence Award,” said Command Master Chief Michael Bates. “This recognition is a testimony of their leadership teams investing in their Sailors’ careers and effectively managing the most important Sailor programs.”

    The Retention Excellence Award was established to recognize commands for sustaining superior levels of military retention.

    To qualify for the award, commands must achieve a minimum score of 90 points on their annual command career information program review. Other factors that go toward the award include benchmark, or retention numbers, which show the effectiveness of the command’s retention program.

    “The amount of awardees we have across the domain show that we are doing our part to meet the needs of our Sailors,” said Chief Navy Counselor Denequa Rosado, CIWT’s command career counselor. “Whether we’re helping people be successful here or getting them on the right path to transitioning out, our Sailors are being taken care of and our retention numbers show that.”

    Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 10:20
    Story ID: 220083
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Earns Retention Excellence Awards, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    cyber
    retention excellence award
    golden anchor
    information warfare
    iwtc
    ciwt

