KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 03.14.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

Many people remember this song made popular by Bette Midler during Desert Storm, "Did you ever know that you're my hero, And everything I would like to be? I can fly higher than an eagle, 'cause you are the wind beneath my wings."



Here in the 403rd we have so many heroes. A hero is defined as "a person admired for their achievements and noble qualities, as well as, self-sacrificing.



We may not realize it or recognize the fact that this applies to all of us. The most obvious fact is that we are Citizen Airmen ready to stand up for our country.



The continuous activations and deployments since that fateful day when we were attacked Sept. 11, 2001 have made that evident. We have supported Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and numerous other missions. We continue to support, moving military personnel and supplies throughout the area of operations.



We also have the "Hurricane Hunters" who support National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration to provide accurate storm forecasts to ensure safety of the populace and control damage to property.



However, you don't have to deploy to see what our men and women have done to be "wind beneath wings."



It begins with every senior reservist that who trains and mentors the next generation. It takes dedication and professionalism to instil the virtues and expertise we want and need to see in the future Airmen. Numerous members participate or volunteer to support important programs that benefit their community, including but not limited to the Tuskegee Airmen and the Veteran's Administration providing them with needed items, and, we support the Queen Louise Home for Children at St Croix, providing the children and staff there with donations of needed items. Our Airmen also volunteer to mentor and inspire youth in programs such as the Boy Scouts, Junior ROTC, Cadet Air Patrol program and our own 403d Development Flight prepping our incoming Airmen for Basic Military Training and Technical School. We have several members serving and contributing as sport coaches, teachers, school volunteers, in their place of worship, and leaders in our communities. We even have a member who volunteers with the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue. Also, the Wing now has Key Spouses who volunteer to support the families of our deployed members.



Whether at home station performing our duties and training the next generation, on our deployments supporting the military mission and the families here at home, or in our civilian lives supporting the community and those in need, we are all heroes and the wind beneath someone's wings.