403rd Security Forces Squadron element returns home

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 04.11.2014

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Even during an annual emergency management exercise, the Biloxi-Gulfport International Airport was filled with smiling faces, laughter and cheers as 12 403rd Security Forces Squadron Airmen passed through the terminal doors and into the arms of their loved ones April 10.



The 12 Airmen had just finished a voluntary five-month deployment to Qatar in support of Operation Enduring Freedom where they missed holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, as well as, anniversaries and in the case of Senior Airman Justin Jackson, the birth of his son.



"This is my first time seeing him. This is surreal, when I left I didn't have a child, now I am coming back to my son," said Jackson. "It was hard knowing that I was missing his birth, but as soon as he was born, I was notified by Red Cross and was relieved of duty so I could go and call my family," Jackson explained.



The deployment came at a good time for the squadron. A lot of experience was gained by a handful of Airmen who had never experienced a deployment. That experience will come in handy on their next assignment," said Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite, the 403rd Security Forces Operations NCOIC.