Attack Wing recognizes new MSG commander during January assumption

Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond

111th Attack Wing Public Affairs



HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. – Lt. Col. Claudia Malone assumed command of the 111th Mission Support Group in a ceremony held in the headquarters building here during the 111th Attack Wing’s regularly scheduled drill (RSD) Jan. 8, 2017.



Malone is also the Commander of the 112th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, the Wing’s most modern mission.



“Newest mission to oldest mission; quite a change,” Malone said, comparing both of her leadership roles. Regarding the mission support group she said, “I’m walking into a situation that is already finely oiled. [The 111th MSG] is a machine that is already running very well.”



Malone began her military career in the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC), stationed at Dover Air Force Base, Del. in 1987. Then in 1991, she entered the Pa. Air National Guard. An expansive Air Force career, her functions ranged from performing in logistics management engineering to an inspector general. Commanding a mission support group marks her twelfth assignment within the military.



The Commander of the 111th Attack Wing Col. Howard Eissler narrated his Air Guard history with Malone during the event. He said that Malone, with her diverse and ever-evolving responsibilities, postures herself as a knowledgeable and dedicated mentor.



During the ceremony Malone reviewed the Air Force core values, explaining real-world application to the Guardsmen. She also used the ceremony to explain her leadership style and expectations of her Airmen.



“You’ve got to back up your job with the references,” she said. “And talk is so cheap…There are people out there depending on you to abide by the three Air Force core values.”



Prior to Malone’s assumption as 111th MSG commander, the position was held by the current Pa. Air National Guard Commander Mike Regan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:22 Story ID: 219943 Location: HORSHAM, PA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Attack Wing recognizes new MSG commander during January assumption, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.