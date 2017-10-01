Navy Petty Officer 1st Class King, supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse King, a Latham, New York native, joined the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse King, a Latham, New York native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse King, a Latham, New York native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

“I feel great. That is the only feeling one can have when they are part of something as momentous as the installation of a new leader of the free world.” said King.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates our military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



For more information about military support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration or Petty Officer 1st Class King, please contact JTF-NCR Public Affairs Media Operations at 202-685-3161 or army.jtfncr.pao.inaugural@mail.mil.