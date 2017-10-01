Engineer masters tools of the trade

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. — An industrial engineer’s passion for process improvement has taken him to the pinnacle of his career.



Brian Rawhouser was certified as Tobyhanna Army Depot’s only master black belt after completing a complex series of tasks and tests. A journey to earn the prized certification began in 2012 with three weeks of training, which led to coaching and completing process improvement projects, and teaching the Army’s Black Belt Program of Instruction.

Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt is the highest belt level after green and black belt levels.



In his role in the Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) Directorate, Rawhouser spearheads belt projects, Lean events and other industrial engineering-based work efforts focused on improving the performance of depot processes in both mission and mission support organizations. As the depot’s Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Master Black Belt, he manages, mentors and teaches other belt candidates on their process improvement projects.



It’s important to look at the big picture and the long-term goals to make sure Tobyhanna is the most effective and efficient organization in the Army in terms of overhaul and logistics support, according to Rawhouser. Completed projects have yielded significant financial and operational benefits across the installation.



“I’m passionate about making changes, that improve and streamline business processes,” he said, noting that he plans to be at Tobyhanna for a long time. “Providing quality products to the warfighter at the lowest cost is vital to the continued success of the depot.”



The general consensus among people he’s worked with is that Rawhouser loves his work and is quick to share his experience and expertise to get the job done.



“I met Brian when I was first hired in 2005,” said Chris Gogola, lead process improvement specialist in the CPI Directorate. “His attention to detail and willingness to work with me until I earned my Black Belt certification was what really impressed me.”



Another depot employee remembers working with the master black belt after being tasked to dig into supply chain issues Tobyhanna was experiencing with the Firefinder radar mission. Robert Adams credits the success of his assignment to Rawhouser’s help in developing an analysis that helped isolate specific issues which lead to the root cause and solution to requirements in Southwest Asia. Adams is the chief of the Production Management Directorate’s Material Planning Branch.



“Brian has the ability to gain a strong understanding of the challenge at hand and identify the value-added aspects of a project,” Adams said. “He is able to do this in an efficient fashion as he works very well with everyone. He can quickly grasp the situation and march towards the goal.”



Rawhouser spoke highly of the members of Team Tobyhanna who helped him achieve a higher level of success.



“My achievements, in terms of certification, are directly attributed to them,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. Their success has been my success.”



