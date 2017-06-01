CIWT Launches CTM “A” School Pilot

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The pilot course for the new cryptologic technician (maintenance) (CTM) “A” school convened Jan. 6 at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.



The curriculum, developed by the training directorate at Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), is designed to provide entry-level CTM personnel with fundamental knowledge and skills in the field of electronics equipment repair. Students receive classroom and hands-on laboratory training on computer, networking, communication and collection systems, as well as test equipment such as hardware, software, operating systems, and peripheral devices.



The course integrates relevant training topics from the Apprentice Technical Training (ATT) course, a prerequisite school for the CTM rating, to eliminate redundancy. The course also incorporates elements of the information systems technician training curriculum.



The update is expected to result in a 30 percent decrease in production training time and more closely aligns with the Ready Relevant Learning initiative. The streamlining of the course is expected to save nearly $850,000 annually.



“As with any newly developed course, being able to 'test drive' the learning materials with students while validating the course's length is critical to a successful Navy pilot,” said Danny Campbell, CIWT’s cryptologic functional program lead. “We owe it to the Navy to be not only effective in executing our training but being efficient in utilizing our resources.”



Students in this pilot course are scheduled to graduate April 11.



Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 10:22 Story ID: 219854 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Launches CTM “A” School Pilot, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.