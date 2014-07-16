Maharaj assumes command of 403rd MSG

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Col. Beena N. Maharaj took command of the 403rd Mission Support Group during an assumption of command ceremony at the Roberts Auditorium here July 13.



Maharaj was commissioned in 1995 through the Academy of Military Sciences, McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, and has served in a variety of staff and command positions during her career.



Prior to her assumption of command of the 403rd MSG, she served as the deputy chief, Program Development Branch for Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where she provided analytical services, advice and assistance to the Air Force Reserve Corporate Structure in building the annual command Program Objective Memorandum, along with force structure recommendations.



She deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and also served as the Chief of the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations, where she was responsible for accountability operations for personnel assigned and transitioned through the Transit Center at Manas, a former military installation at Manas International Airport, Kyrgyzstan.



Maharaj has a diverse background and an emphasis in personnel, along with her ability to command and lead, said Col. Frank Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander.



"I charge her to provide our Airmen with the tools and environment to be successful. They are what is going to make our mission happen," said Amodeo. "I am entrusting her with the lives of these Airmen, the care of their families and the care of the mission, which is a big responsibility."



Maharaj said she shares three priorities with the commander: communication, empowering the Airmen and accountability.



"When we talk about the core values and leading by example," said Maharaj. "We are the example, (for) everything we do on or off duty, in or out of uniform."



She also said that airmanship, readiness and preserving the Reserve triad are important.



"I am not a fan of breaking any parts of that; the family, the civilian employer or the Air Force career," said Maharaj. "I will never pass up the opportunity to greet an employer or thank a family member for their patriotism and support."



During the ceremony, Maharaj reached out to the 81st Training Wing leadership who attended.



"It's an honor to serve on Team Keesler. I look forward to maintaining and enhancing the strong relationship between the 403rd and the 81st," said Maharaj.

