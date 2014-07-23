Airmen benefit from streamlined uniform process

Photo By Maj. Marnee Losurdo | Master Sgt. Anthony Brown, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics supply...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Marnee Losurdo | Master Sgt. Anthony Brown, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics supply manager, issues Staff Sgt. Angyl White, 403rd LRS material management specialist, an Airman battle uniform. The uniforms were ordered through the Kentucky Logistics Operations Center. The 403rd Wing began using the KYLOC distribution center in February to issue and replace uniforms, reducing wait times from six months to three days. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 07.23.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Kentucky Logistics Operations Center (KYLOC) is a distribution center that the 403rd Wing began using in February to issue and replace uniforms, reducing wait times from six months to three days.



Enlisted members returning from a break in service or with torn or stained uniforms can contact their unit clothing monitors to order airman battle uniforms (ABUs), blues, physical training uniforms and boots.



The Air Force Reserve Command's adoption of the KYLOC system for uniforms is allowing the wing to get personnel the uniforms they need when they need them, said Maj. Daniel Johnson, the 403rd Logistic Readiness Squadron senior air reserve technician.



"We can now fulfill quick turn requirements that we couldn't fulfil before," he said.



Not only will members receive new uniforms quickly, they will receive ABUs that are color matched with rank, nametag and U.S. Air Force tag already sewn in place.



KYLOC was originally created by the Air National Guard to streamline parts, equipment and uniform distribution. AFRC realized the potential of the system to improve uniform distribution for the Reserve and tested it on several bases, bringing it online command-wide in February.



KYLOC is improving readiness throughout AFRC and although is too new to the Air Force Reserve to analyze the benefits, the Naval Reserve estimates annual savings of $1.2 million with this program.



Editor's note: Capt. Liemburg-Archer is an individual mobilization augmentee performing annual tour with the 403rd Wing from the Air Force Reserve Command.