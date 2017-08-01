(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Biking Challenge

    Winter Biking Challenge

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. John Chapman | U.S. Airman assigned to the 181st Communications Flight, Indiana Air National Guard

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kevin Schulze 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – U.S. Airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing Communications Flight come together to keep a stationary bike continuously moving in their office for every duty hour in the month of January.

    The challenge began as a means to perform low impact cardio during the winter months.

    “January and February prove to be a challenge for physical training due to the weather,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James D. Brown, 181st CF Superintendent.

    The first day’s goal was to bike a total of 140 miles, the distance across the state of Indiana. By the end of the duty day, the 181st CF had collectively biked 143 miles.

    The next two days started to gain momentum with a cumulative mileage total of 444 miles for the first three days, and one Airman biking a total of 66 miles himself, said Brown.

    If the pace continues, the 181st CF could very well bike across the country in one month.

    This determination and commitment to excellence are the qualities which keep the 181st Intelligence Wing and its Airmen prepared for anything, and the National Guard ‘Always Ready, Always there.’

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Biking Challenge, by A1C Kevin Schulze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

