Army private Corbin Goldsmith supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Army Pvt. Corbin Goldsmith, a Berryville, Arkansas native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.



Goldsmith is an infantryman currently assigned to the JTF – NCR 58th Presidential Inaugural team to help package and load all of the President’s artifacts and records to the presidential library in Chicago, Ill.



“This is a huge privilege and honor and a great learning experience,” said Goldsmith.



The armed forces have participated in the inauguration of the United States president since April 30, 1789, when members of the U.S. Army, local militia units and Revolutionary War veterans escorted George Washington to his first inauguration ceremony at Federal Hall in New York City. More than 220 years later, the participation of the armed forces continues to honor the commander in chief, recognize civilian control of the armed forces and celebrate democracy.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



