Tinker senior NCO wins 2017 Jeep in Air Force Club Membership Giveaway

Photo By Annette Crawford | Master Sgt. Steven Pruitt, left, admires his new 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the grand prize in the Air Force Services Activity's Air Force Club Membership Giveaway, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 21, 2016. Col. Donna L. Turner, right, AFSVA commander, presented the keys at Pruitt's squadron commander's call. Pruitt, the NCO in charge of the Cyber Security Office, 552nd Air Control Network Squadron, entered the giveaway 20 times; his name was randomly generated from more than 11,000 entries. Standing with them is Jon Boyd, AFSVA club operations branch chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Annette Crawford)

Pruitt and his fellow squadron members had assembled outside of the Tinker Club, supposedly for the safety briefing portion of their commander’s call. But instead of a lesson on winter driving tips, Col. Donna L. Turner, AFSVA commander, stood next to the Jeep as she spoke about the Club Membership Giveaway. In addition to the grand prize, other offerings included MacBooks, gift cards and TVs. The intent of the giveaway was to show appreciation to Air Force Club members, highlight the benefits of club membership and encourage local, complementary club offerings.



Even though the Jeep was decorated with Dallas Cowboy logos – Pruitt’s favorite team – he said it didn’t occur to him that he won the contest he had entered 20 times. His name was randomly picked by computer from more than 11,000 entries.



“I was jealous when I saw that Jeep,” Pruitt said. “I thought it was such a great looking vehicle.”



His wife, Joann, was at the presentation, and had known about the surprise nearly two weeks. She said it was excruciating not to be able to say anything to him about it.

“I had to tell someone about it so I called my sister in San Diego,” she said, laughing. “You have to understand. We never win anything!”



Pruitt said he knew his commander had called his wife, but he thought he was receiving some kind of military award.

“I never even thought I won the contest, not even in my wildest imagination,” Pruitt said. “This is an amazing blessing.”



Turner said that the AFSVA Club Membership Giveaway is “our way of giving back to our club members who support us all year round. We’re thankful for our members and for what they do to support the Air Force mission.”



“I have one of the best jobs in the Air Force,” Turner added. “It’s a great privilege for me to be here, especially right before the holidays, to present this 2017 Jeep Wrangler to one of our deserving Airmen.”



AFSVA, headquartered in San Antonio, provides combat support and community services by delivering mission-sustaining quality of life services to Airmen and their families around the globe.Services programs are critical parts of the Air Force readiness and retention equation, promoting fitness, esprit de corps, and quality of life.