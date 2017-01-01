Tomah resident retires from federal service

Melvin A. Pliner Jr. of Tomah, Wis., recently retired at Fort McCoy with 40 years of federal service.



Pliner most recently served as a material handler with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security.



His previous positions included range worker and target systems mechanic.



Pliner's service includes time in the active-duty Navy and as a military technician with the Wisconsin National Guard.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presented Pliner with a Commander's Award for Civilian Service, Certificate of Retirement with pin, and Certificate of Appreciation.



Pliner said his retirement plans include woodworking and bass fishing.

