(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tomah resident retires from federal service

    Tomah resident retires from federal service

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Melvin A. Pliner Jr....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Story by Theresa R Fitzgerald 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Melvin A. Pliner Jr. of Tomah, Wis., recently retired at Fort McCoy with 40 years of federal service.

    Pliner most recently served as a material handler with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security.

    His previous positions included range worker and target systems mechanic.

    Pliner's service includes time in the active-duty Navy and as a military technician with the Wisconsin National Guard.

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presented Pliner with a Commander's Award for Civilian Service, Certificate of Retirement with pin, and Certificate of Appreciation.

    Pliner said his retirement plans include woodworking and bass fishing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:09
    Story ID: 219658
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: TOMAH, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomah resident retires from federal service, by Theresa R Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT