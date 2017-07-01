(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    407th ECES upgrades fire retardant foam

    407th ECES upgrades fire retardant foam

    Photo By Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson | Tech. Sgt. Jason Demoss, 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Firefighters from the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron upgraded their inventory of aqueous film forming foam to a more environmentally friendly version of the fire retardant, Jan. 6 at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group.

    The switch was part of an Air Force-wide initiative, according to Tech. Sgt. Nathan Darke, 407th ECES B-shift battalion fire chief.

    This swap has brought the 407th ECES fire stations into compliance with the new Air Force standards, which are intended to keep base assets and people safe while being better stewards of the environment.

    “The old foam was near the end of its life-cycle, so it was a good time to replace it,” he said.

    The unit replaced more than 2,100 gallons of the foam concentrate in six crash vehicles and a foam trailer, which are used to extinguish aircraft and fuels fires.

    Before adding the new mixture, the vehicles and trailer were triple-washed to remove any residual waste. The old foam concentrate and residual waste were then put into containers and shipped to a contractor to be properly disposed of, said Darke.

    Aqueous film forming foam concentrate is mixed with water and air to form the foam mixture needed to fight the volatile fires created by jet fuel, according to Tech. Sgt. Jason Demoss, 407th ECES assistant chief of firefighting operations.

    This swap has brought the 407th ECES fire stations into compliance with the new Air Force standards, which are intended to keep base assets and people safe while being better stewards of the environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:58
    Story ID: 219633
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th ECES upgrades fire retardant foam, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    407th Air Expeditionary Group
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT