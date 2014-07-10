AFRC Command Chief assures Airmen of 'light beyond the tunnel'

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Chief Master Sgt. Cameron B. Kirksey, command chief master sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Command, visited the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base to thank Airmen, as well as, listen to and answer their questions about concerns for the future.



This was the first time Kirksey has visited Keesler since becoming the AFRC command chief. He saw various elements of the 403rd Wing and held separate lunch meetings with junior enlisted members and NCOs. While touring the 41st Aerial Port Squadron, he observed a "Mini Port Dawg Challenge," a competition designed to motivate and train aerial porters in their various job duties. Kirksey also took time to give words of encouragement to the 403rd Security Forces Squadron as they performed weapons qualification training at the Woolmarket U.S. Navy Rifle and Pistol Range.



"The only way I can understand what is going on with a wing is to go and see it," said Kirksey. "I need to be on the ground in their area to truly be in tune with what the Airmen are going through," he said.



Chief Kirksey also visited the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and toured a WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft and talked with enlisted crewmembers about their mission.



With readiness being a keystone element of what makes the Reserve a viable fighting force, Kirksey paid close attention to the Aeromedical Staging Squadron by visiting service members scheduled for immunizations and physicals at the Keesler Medical Center.



Near the end of the three-day visit, Kirksey also took time to address the Wing's entire enlisted force where he re-emphasized how he was proud of the work of the members of the 403rd and answered questions ranging from the future of the Air Force Reserve to the justifications for mileage reimbursement during duty.



Senior Airman Dallas Hannon, a client systems technician for the 403rd Communications Flight, was at the lunch for junior enlisted members and attended the enlisted call. He said he was impressed with the way the chief was genuinely open to hearing about their concerns and encouraged their career development.



"It was nice to see the Command Chief here. It's always great to hear what our senior leadership has to say," said Hannon.



At the enlisted call, Kirksey addressed the concerns members have about what the future holds for the wing.



"Yes, there's no doubt about it. We are in a state of uncertainty," he said speaking about the new fiscally restrained military environment. "But that's nothing new... if we commit ourselves to each other; we will take care of the mission."



Chief Master Sgt. Christopher L. Barnby, command chief master sergeant of the 403rd, said Kirksey's visit was a great opportunity for the Airmen to interact with leadership. Barnby said this was also a prime opportunity for the 403rd to highlight Airmen's achievements and how well they get the job done.



"In looking ahead for our enlisted members," Kirksey said, "there is light beyond the tunnel and the current state of affairs will not last forever, but we need you to be committed to the team."



(Master Sgt. Brian Lamar contributed to this article)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2014 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:23 Story ID: 219557 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC Command Chief assures Airmen of 'light beyond the tunnel', by SSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.