403rd Security Forces prep for Southwest Asia deployment

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- During the October 2014 unit training assembly, members of the 403rd Security Forces Squadron here checked off a few more items on their mobility list in preparation for their upcoming six-month deployment to Southwest Asia.



The mission itself is the same one the squadron performed on past deployments - airbase ground defense, said Maj. Sean McGraw, 403rd SFS commander. Since the unit's last deployment as a squadron to Kirkuk, Iraq, in 2009, the SF team has seen a lot of new recruits come into the unit, providing a fresh perspective for this deployment, he said.



"What's a little unique about this (deployment) from an internal perspective is that we're a completely different unit in regards to experience and knowledge - we have a lot of new young troops now," said McGraw. "The positive aspect of that is we have a lot of young, motivated Airmen who have never deployed before and who want to deploy to gain that experience with great attitudes and willing to lean forward."



The major said the 403rd SFS will be replacing another unit at the deployed location and integrating with other units currently at that base.



Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite, 403rd SFS operations superintendent, said some of the responsibilities SFS members are tasked with downrange include perimeter defense, manning entry control points, mobile patrols, quick response and flight line security at the deployed location. Much of their preparation for these assignments involves weapons qualifications, patrolling techniques, equipment issue and familiarization, procedures for challenging and searching, cuffing and handling of detainees, and making sure members are up to date with their computer-based training requirements.



McGraw said that the training tasks and equipment checks are not the only requirements that have to be met; ensuring personal needs of the troops are also a priority before their deployment.



"You have so many different people with so many different backgrounds, so you have to make sure their needs at home are taken care of as well," said McGraw. "The last thing you want to have is something happen at home in regards to a need that hasn't been met, because then (the reservist's) mind is focused on that (instead of their job), and can ultimately impact the mission."



This deployment will be a new experience for many of the security forces members. This will be the first overseas deployment for Senior Airman Glenda Nickens, 403rd SFS fire team member. Even though she joined the 403rd SFS in 2009, she was in basic training during the time the squadron deployed to Kirkuk.



Nickens said she was looking forward to gaining security forces experience during her deployment, in addition to experiencing the local culture. Also, she would like to use her time there to continue her education.



"I'm hoping to be able to take some online courses while I'm there toward completing my bachelor's degree in accounting," said Nickens.



Overall, Nickens said she was looking forward to the whole deployment experience.



"I'm excited to get the chance to experience a new environment and to do what I've been trained to do," she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2014 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:23 Story ID: 219552 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Security Forces prep for Southwest Asia deployment, by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.