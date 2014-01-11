403rd Force Support Squadron takes over fitness monitoring

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Maj. Charles Rice, a logistics readiness officer with the 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron jogs in place and stretches at the Vandenburg track to keep warm along with more than 25 members of the 403rd Wing before their physical fitness test Oct. 5.



Although Rice is prepped and ready for the events that has he has become familiar with throughout his career, there is a change that he may be unaware of.



The change isn't as direct as a new technique to perform the pushup event, but is a more subtle. Since August, the administrative control of the physical fitness testing mission transitioned from civilian contractors back to military authority. According to Chief Master Sgt. Sybil McDowell, 403rd Force Support Squadron superintendent, the 403rd FSS took over the program in August 2014 because managing the fitness program falls within the squadron's duties.



While under the contractors, the 403rd Wing assigned Lt. Col. John Fox, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron chief navigator, to be the Fitness Program Manager July 2010.



According to Fox, the administrative duties are gradually being taken over by FSS. Fox continues to assist with administering tests, compiling fitness data, instructing new physical training leaders and furnishing reports.



For the FSS, Master Sgt. Latanya Winn, 403rd FSS assistant non-commissioned officer in charge of fitness and recreation, has stepped up to accept the job.



"When the opportunity came up to help with the transition from civilian back to the military, I volunteered to assist with the transition," said Winn.



After working with the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing to accomplish the transition, Winn was in position to take on the role of fitness program monitor.



"Ever since I had this position, it even changed me, because I wasn't the best in PT," said Winn. "I thought if I am going to be the person in charge then I have to better myself."



Since being in the position, Winn achieved her first excellent score in PT and continues to strive to get a better score.



"You need to find either self-motivation or someone to help motivate you," said Winn of those who struggle with PT. "Set a goal and accomplish it, then push harder, keep working at it and keep going."

