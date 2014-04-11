403rd devastates 335th training squadron in playoffs

Courtesy Photo | 403rd's Rodney Watson works toward the end zone during the third round of the Keesler...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 403rd's Rodney Watson works toward the end zone during the third round of the Keesler Air Force Base flag football playoffs Nov 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing destroyed the 335th Training Squadron in a 28-0 shutout during the third round of the Keesler Air Force Base flag football playoffs Nov. 3.



The 403rd team went into the match with a bit of apprehension after having trouble when they met the 335th earlier in the season.



"We knew this would be a hard-fought game," said Patrick Green, the team quarterback. According to Green, the 335th was the only team they played in the regular season who came close to beating them.



The opening kickoff set the tone for the rest of the one-sided battle for the 335th with a fumbled return, which was marked down on the five-yard line. Within minutes, 403rd defensive player, Rodney Watson, picked off a 10-yard pass intended for a receiver down the field and returned it for a touchdown. The extra point was scored with a quarterback keeper play when Green easily marched into the end zone, giving the 403rd a lead of 7-0.



Members of the 335th could be heard trying to motivate themselves to regain some momentum after the quick strike, but the 403rd defense showed no mercy. After two tackles for losses and a quarterback sack on the third down, the 335th was forced to punt.



The 335th took another blow, when Rodney Watson returned the punt into the end zone. Watson's efforts were squashed, and relief was reflected on the faces of the 335th when a penalty for "flag guarding" brought his touchdown run back.



The 335th defense reset their resolve to keep the 403rd at bay, but found theirselves defending their end zone on the one-yard line within a couple of plays.



The 403rd snapped the ball and Green found receiver Derick Williams in the center of the end zone for the second touchdown of the night. The extra point was run in by Green bringing the score up 14-0.



The 403rd kicked to 335th again who couldn't earn a first down and the 403rd again took possession of the ball and worked it toward the 335th end zone. Within a few plays, Green found Stone Barefield in the end zone for a seven-yard pass and extra point widening the gap 21-0, which led to halftime.



The second half began with the 403rd receiving possession of the ball. The 335th attempted to adopt a blitz defense to place pressure on Green, resulting in an interception by 335th's George Valdemar. The 335th used the momentum earn yardage into the red zone, but failed to cross the goal line.



With possession back in 403rd hands, they began to work their way down field. The last score of the game came when Green found a 403rd receiver in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown completion. Watson scored the extra point bringing the game to 28-0.



"I think they [335th] were scared before they stepped onto the field tonight," said Watson.



Regardless of the outcome of the game, Valdemar was happy with the result. "We played pretty good. We made it to the third round of the playoffs. We're a good team," he said.



The win brings the 403rd to the flag football base championship bout Nov. 4 at Keesler's flag football field at 6 p.m.