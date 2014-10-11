403rd Wing fails to clinch Keesler championship

Courtesy Photo | 403rd team members stretch to snatch a Youn Gun flag during the Keesler Air Force Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 403rd team members stretch to snatch a Youn Gun flag during the Keesler Air Force Base flag football championship game Nov 4. (U.S. Air Force photo by/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 11.10.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd flag football squad met their match Nov. 4 when they played against the Young Guns from the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Mississippi on the Keesler Air Force Base football fields during the finals of the Keesler flag football playoffs.



The Young Guns feel that their key to victory was a solid defense and an ability to use the whole field.



"We spread the ball out and played the whole field. Our defense is our strongpoint and helped our offense stay on top," said Dominique Green.



The 403rd attempted to set the tempo with an aggressive defense early in the game when they managed to sack the Young Gun's quarterback. The Young Guns answered their defense set by setting their receivers loose.



With 3:21 left in the first half, the Young Guns drew blood first by completing a pass into the end zone to Dominque Green bringing the score to 6-0. The extra point attempt was stopped by the 403rd.



After the half, the 403rd scored off of an interception by Rodney Watson who returned the ball 70 yards, which tied the score 6-6 and brought the teams into overtime.



During overtime play, each team received the ball on the 20-yard line and was given four downs to manufacture a touchdown.



After both teams failed to score, double overtime was announced by the referee. The 403rd received the ball first and could not enter into the end zone. The Young Guns answered with a drive ending in a seven-yard pass completion to win the game.



According to the 403rd team captain, adjustments came too late in the game.



"During the season, most folks didn't rush. We didn't expect the rush and we didn't adjust fast enough," said Patrick Green.