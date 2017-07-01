94th Military Police Company’s Command Changes Hands

Londonderry, New Hampshire - The 94th Military Police Company held a change of command ceremony where Capt. Daniel A. Spera relinquished command to the new incoming commander, 1st Lt. Jesse J. Snell at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire on January 7, 2017.



Spera, who’s commanded the 94th since 2015 had positive words for Snell, who recently served as an officer with the 972nd MPC in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and is currently a police officer for the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge.



Snell’s experience was not lost on Spera, who praised Snell and then requested something from him.



“You’ll be a great leader,” said Spera, “and I ask that, although there are over 200 soldiers in the 94th, you get to know them all. Each one is worth knowing.”



Spera was awarded The Order of the Marechaussee Regimental Association for his meritorious service during his tenure as commander. It is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a military police officer in The Military Police Regimental Association. The award was named after the Marechaussee Corps, formed in 1778 at Valley Forge by Gen. George Washington, to police the Army and secure fugitives



Spera, after thanking family and friends for their support, focused again on the soldiers.



“We’ve accomplished much over the past two years and you’ve come through for one another many times,” said Spera. “It’s been an honor.”



Spera gave way to Snell who said the outgoing commander would be greatly missed.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to command this unit,” said Snell, “and I am sure we are going to accomplish great things.”



Although he continued with positive words, Snell took the time to remind his soldiers that while they may only be reservists, they have a very important mission to accomplish and expressed the need for each soldier to push themselves to be the best version of themselves.



“Larry Bird once had a coach who said, ‘Larry, there is always someone out there trying to be better than you,” said Snell. “Our enemies are like that. They’re always trying to be better than us. But Larry Bird’s someone wasn’t out there attempting to destroy the country; ours is.”



At the end of the day, the 94th Military Police Company had a new commander, but they’re mission remained the same – to “Police with Honor” while carrying on a legacy which extends back to the Second World War.

