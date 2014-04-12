403rd Wing aging assets on the way out

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- Pallets of computers, both desktops and laptops, can be found in the secured cage area of the 403rd Communications Flight waiting to be turned over to their new users.



For Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, the 403rd CF equipment control officer, this is about half of the computers coming in to replace the aging assets of the 403rd Wing.



"This year we will be receiving almost 600 units, both laptops and desktops, to replace computers installed from 2009 and before during this 'tech refresh'," said Smith.



One change happening during the tech refresh is that many users will receive a laptop to replace their desktop computer, he said. About 400 of the 600 computers are laptops.



Every year the 403rd CF receives new computers to replace outdated or out-of-warranty equipment, but the quantity received this year is a larger amount than normal due to the number of computers on the way out. This tech refresh occurs approximately every four years.



"For the client system technicians, the tech refresh provides a great opportunity for training," said Smith. "The CST's are an integral part of making sure this transition goes smoothly."



"One CST can generally perform a set-up of about 10 computers a day," said Senior Airman Chase Butters, a 403rd CF CST. "A set-up includes installation of all programs, setting up the computer on the Directory and Resource Administrator site, connecting it to the domain, checking the virus software, and then confirming and installing special programs needed by individual users."



Users will receive a newer computer system with twice the capability for processing. However, Smith said he must ensure the tech refresh is finished before their annual inventory, which occurs March 1, every year.



Smith keeps track of the computers coming in and going out, so the next four months will be busy for him and the 403rd CF with the set-up and distribution of new equipment and the collection of outdated equipment.



But for the 403rd CF, this is only the first shipment that has arrived, and more will be coming next month.

