Wing Inspection Team fosters unit effectiveness, readiness

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Since its inception, the Unit Effectiveness Inspection has undergone several changes to make it an even more efficient tool for evaluating wing readiness. One program that has been helpful in molding the UEI system is the Wing Inspection Team.



According to Senior Master Sgt. Mark Thompson, 403rd WIT manager, the purpose of the WIT is to assist the 403rd Inspector General Inspections office in evaluating the wing commander's programs, as well as other programs and units within the wing.



The WIT training held Jan. 10 was the fourth class since the wing initiated the program in March 2014, said Lt. Col. Allyson Chauvin, 403rd Wing inspector general. She said that since its inception, the program has come a long way.



"The inspection program, as a whole, has evolved dramatically," said Chauvin. "We've been able to refine the training and match that to how we're going to implement the program."



The WIT program currently consists of 90 wing members from various shops who serve as the subject matter experts in their respective fields.



"Some of the benefits to using SMEs are that, since they are qualified in their roles, they are the best ones to assess those programs," said Chauvin. "For example, I wouldn't be qualified to inspect what a loadmaster does, so why not have a loadmaster, who is qualified and trained (as a WIT member), go in and inspect that program?"



Staff Sgt. Christopher Bradley, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, took the WIT class during the January unit training assembly as part of his initial training for the program. He concurred with the colonel's assessment.



"I think it's a great idea. It'll be helpful to have people performing inspections who actually know how to do the job they're evaluating," said Bradley.



Thompson noted some additional advantages to the WIT program.



"We have several different shops within the wing that can operate independently in some case," said Thompson. "Now this new program encourages everyone to communicate in terms of how they are going to structure an exercise (based on how the wing and its shops actually operate). Wing commanders can actually tailor the inspection system to our wing."



Also, since the WIT program was developed as part of the UEI system, which went fully operational Air Force-wide Oct. 1, 2014, Thompson noted how the program fits within the UEI's goal of fostering a culture of critical self-assessment and continuous improvement.



"One of the greatest benefits is that it gives Airmen, NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and senior NCOs an opportunity to inspect how we train to go to war," said Thompson. "This (WIT program) gives them the chance to actually make some positive changes, and it's a great opportunity for anyone who wants to be a part of shaping the wing's future."

