    Get smart! Go go Army gadget!

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Symonds | Staff Sgt. Marc Wilder of the Fort Knox, Ky.-based Mission Support Battalion Mobile...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Story by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SAN ANTONIO – The Army Mission Support Battalion is hosting the Go Army Experience, an immersive exhibition to show the public what life is like in the Army. During the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Week, attendees are encouraged to go to various trailers showcasing science, technology, engineering, and math career fields through drones, robotics, virtual reality, flight simulators, to name a few.
    The MSB, which is based in Fort Knox, Ky., is responsible for connecting America’s people with America’s Army, said battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin Jordan, and the Go Army Experience is important for the public’s association to the Army, rather than basing their views from representations in movies and television.
    “The Army is a self functioning city, in a way, when you think about public works to medical to aviation,” he said. “This gives people an opportunity to actually see it.”
    Jordan emphasized that people should come to the Go Army Experience to interact with Soldiers. “Talk to Soldiers. Ask them who they are, why they joined the Army, ask them what do they enjoy about the job they’re doing now, and then, of course, have fun.”
    Capt. Ian McCormack, MSB operations officer said, “The setup here at the Go Army Experience Zone allows visitors to the All-American Bowl to experience all the different careers the Army has to offer,” he said. “You can really do anything from being a mechanic to a scientist to an astronaut to a pilot to an infantryman. Any career field that exists in the civilian world exists in the Army as well.”
    Not only does the All-American Bowl allow the local San Antonio population and those venturing to see the game the opportunity to interact with Soldiers, but those watching the nationally televised game can also form a connection to the Army, McCormack added.
    He also said, the Army wants to reach out to the best and brightest in burgeoning STEM fields, especially cyber warfare, cryptology, and computer coding.
    “As the Army moves into the future, STEM is becoming of increasing importance to us,” McCormack said. “Because the nature of warfare is changing, the battlefields of the future are changing. The Army doesn’t wait for change; we create it. We’re always innovating, always looking for new ways to outsmart the enemy. We really want to look for the next generation that has that technological background that understands how to outsmart the enemy, how to outpace the enemy and get ahead of the change before it gets ahead of us.”

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 02:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
