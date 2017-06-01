300 Marines Deploying to Afghanistan Spring 2017

At the request of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A), approximately 300 Marines will deploy to Helmand Province Afghanistan in Spring 2017 in support of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.



Task Force South West, made up of Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and led by Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, Jr., will train and advise key leaders within the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police.



The Marine Corps has an operational history in Afghanistan, particularly in Helmand Province. Advising and assisting Afghan defense and security forces will assist in preserving gains made together with the Afghans. This new deployment of Marines to Helmand reflects our enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan.



The last II MEF Marines to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan returned in 2014.

