Flying downrange

The crew was tasked with delivering necessary equipment to support building partner capacity in Afghanistan.



“The mission we launched was to support U.S. Transportation Command in ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Mazzei, 58th AS director of operations. “Our formal training unit consists of experienced pilots and loadmasters who have previous operational experience.”



This type of overseas operation does not occur often at Altus AFB. The last time an operation like this happened was October 2014 in Liberia to assist with the Ebola virus crisis.



Altus AFB delivering the cargo also benefits the instructors on this mission refreshing the crew on operational procedures.



“This is an opportunity for agencies to exercise their operational capabilities and gives experience to the instructors to train future C-17 crew members,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Will McDougall, 58th AS C-17 instructor pilot.



It was a team effort for McDougall and the 58th AS crew to actively plan this mission, validating Altus’ operation capability.



“McDougall worked closely with AMC's Tanker Airlift Control Center as well as wing leadership, maintenance and life support to assemble a highly-qualified crew to conduct this mission,” said Mazzei. “We hope it is a testament to the importance we place on staying up-to-date on ongoing operations and our desire to contribute to the mission.”



The operation was a six day event that led the crew from Altus AFB through Dover AFB, Ramstein Air Base and finally Qatar AB. This mission could not be accomplished without the combined efforts of multiple departments.



“This was definitely a team Altus effort,” said Mazzei. “Our crew couldn't have launched without the excellent support from maintenance, aircrew flight equipment, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, crew communications and many other organizations around the installation. This is a great way for all of us to practice generating sorties to support off-station contingency missions.”



While the holidays are a busy time, this mission showcases the capability of the mighty 97th to provide airlift support to the warfighter.

