USACE Galveston District to host Matagorda Ship Channel Feasibility Study Public Scoping Meeting

GALVESTON, Texas (Jan. 5, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and the Calhoun Port Authority will host a public scoping meeting Jan. 24, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bauer Civic Center, 2300 Highway 35 North, Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979.



“The purpose of this meeting is to invite interested persons, organizations and representatives from the general public, federal, state and local governments, agencies, Indian tribes, academia, business and industry to participate in identifying significant issues related to the proposed modifications of the Matagorda Ship Channel,” said Sheri Willey, project manager for the USACE Galveston District.



According to Willey, a Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement (DIFR-EIS) will be prepared to assess the social, economic and environmental effects of widening and deepening the Matagorda Ship Channel in Calhoun and Matagorda counties, Texas. The DIFR-EIS will also evaluate the impacts and potential benefits of a dredged material management plan that may include new upland, confined placement areas, beneficial use of dredged material sites and Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Sites.



“Public input is invaluable as we work through these proposed modifications,” said Willey. “We hope to see a large turnout for this meeting.”



For those unable to attend the meeting, comments or questions can be emailed to MSC-Feasibility@usace.army.mil or mailed (post-marked no later Feb. 13, 2017) to:



U.S. ARMY ENGINEER DISTRICT, GALVESTON

ATTENTION: MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FEASIBILITY STUDY, CESWF-PEC-CC

P.O. BOX 1229, GALVESTON, TEXAS 77553-1229



