U.S. Coast Guard Commander Watson supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Michelle Watson, a Calumet City, Ill. native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.



“I appreciate the honor to be a part of this time honored tradition,” said Watson. “I am proud to represent the thousands of men and women of the military that are not here to render the highest honor.”



The armed forces have participated in the inauguration of the United States president since April 30, 1789, when members of the U.S. Army, local militia units and Revolutionary War veterans escorted George Washington to his first inauguration ceremony at Federal Hall in New York City. More than 220 years later, the participation of the armed forces continues to honor the commander in chief, recognize civilian control of the armed forces and celebrate democracy.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates our military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



For more information about military support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration or Cmdr. Michelle Watson, please contact JTF-NCR Public Affairs Media Operations at 202-685-3161 or army.jtfncr.pao.inaugural@mail.mil.

