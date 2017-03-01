All-American Athletes and Soldiers join forces to bring smiles to kids

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell | Cam Akers, a running back from Clinton, Mississippi, who will represent the east team...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell | Cam Akers, a running back from Clinton, Mississippi, who will represent the east team in the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, gives a fist bump to Brian McGraw, one of the children in the Children's Heath Department of the University Hospital in San Antonio. More than 30 athletes and their Soldier mentors took the opportunity to visit with kids at the hospital as part of a community relations event Jan. 3. For 16 years the Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A noisy wave of black and gold jerseys mixed with camouflage uniforms washed through the normally quiet and pristine white hallways of the University Hospital here Jan. 3, as more than 30 Army All-American football players along with a handful of Soldier mentors took a break from their focus on football activities to bring smiles to the faces of a few sick and injured children.



The group made the special trip during their visit to the area in preparation for the 17th annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The event is the nation’s premier high school All-American game, featuring the best 90 players from around the country competing against one another in an East vs. West game at the Alamodome. Players arrive early to practice and participate in community outreach engagements throughout the area partnering up with Soldier mentors throughout the week.



“I think its great to have an opportunity to give back to the community like this,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Crespo, a recruiter and athlete mentor from the United States Army Recruiting Command. “These kids have been through a lot, and it’s good that we can be here to show them that we care about them and that they are not forgotten.”



After arriving at the Children’s Health Department, the group was broken into smaller teams where they were introduced to some of the young patients.



Some of the athletes took the opportunity to pass out their personalized signed football cards to the kids, while others simply sat and chatted with the children exchanging stories and smiles.



“This is absolutely wonderful,” said Scarlet Williams, the mother of 15-year-old Jalen Williams, who recently sustained a traumatic leg injury. “This gives these kids a chance to see and meet some athletes who have achieved a place in life where they want to be in a few years. It gives them something to look forward to.”



The athletes and their Soldier mentors also took the opportunity to take photos with several of the kids and everyone who participated in the event seemed to enjoy it, especially the children.



“I really appreciate this,” said 20-year-old Brian McGraw, a patient who spent time with the group of all-stars. “This opportunity really helps me distance myself from the pain I’m going through. I always enjoy meeting new people and this was really neat.”



Although the All-American Bowl has been held here for the past 16-years, not everyone has had the opportunity to watch a game. McGraw is among those ranks, but he won’t be for much longer. “I wasn’t planning on watching the game before today,” he said. “But I will definitely be watching it now.”



The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be televised live on NBC from the Alamodome Saturday Jan. 7, at 1:00 p.m. EST and the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band will perform at halftime.