(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Andrew Boyce

    9 RW/PA

    Photo By Airman Tristan Viglianco | Airman 1st Class Andrew Boyce, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2016

    Story by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “I have always been interested in the medical field, but my interest grew when I took part in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course while on TDY. After my TDY, I began considering becoming an EMT so when I saw an EMT course being offered on base I jumped on it. Being EOD the course would also help me in case something happens while we are in an austere location. The course is 160 hours of class time, 12 hours in the emergency room and an ambulance ride along. While on the ride along we responded to a multi-vehicle collision and a suicide attempt. The actions we took helped keep the patients alive until we got them to the hospital. It was a highly valuable experience and playing a part in saving someone’s life was incredibly rewarding. Once I finish the course I will be certified to work on an ambulance as an EMT, but I would eventually like to become a paramedic.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 18:44
    Story ID: 219262
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Andrew Boyce, by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Faces of Beale

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT