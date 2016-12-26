“I have always been interested in the medical field, but my interest grew when I took part in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course while on TDY. After my TDY, I began considering becoming an EMT so when I saw an EMT course being offered on base I jumped on it. Being EOD the course would also help me in case something happens while we are in an austere location. The course is 160 hours of class time, 12 hours in the emergency room and an ambulance ride along. While on the ride along we responded to a multi-vehicle collision and a suicide attempt. The actions we took helped keep the patients alive until we got them to the hospital. It was a highly valuable experience and playing a part in saving someone’s life was incredibly rewarding. Once I finish the course I will be certified to work on an ambulance as an EMT, but I would eventually like to become a paramedic.”

Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Andrew Boyce