Fairchild celebrates with Food Truck Festival

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – -- Hundreds of Airmen and their families came out to enjoy the 2016 Food Truck Festival near Heritage Park Aug. 26, 2016.



Col. Yvonne Spencer, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, kicked off the event by welcoming the attendees and highlighting the attractions.



“Our Force Support Squadron rock-stars truly outdid themselves with this year's Food Truck Festival. This was our first time bringing this type of event to Team Fairchild and I think we knocked it out of the park,” Spencer said . “I am so pleased that our teammates and their families took the time to relax and enjoy each other and the amazing weather, for it felt like a huge family reunion.”



Attractions included 10 different food trucks that presented free samples of their specialties ranging from grilled cheese to ice cream, live music on stage, carnival bouncy rides, jumbo-sized games, outdoor pool access, sponsor booths and prizes for attendees that visited every attraction and ponsor booth.



As an added surprise to some children, a fairytale princess was seen wandering around the event greeting and giving treats to the kids. Kerri Sadowski, a program coordinator at Eastern Washington University, had volunteered to dress up as Cinderella and entertain the children for the festival.



“We wanted to get out of our comfort zone and do something different, as we have a catered base picnic every year. This was a chance to do something special,” said Senior Airman Cherise Hood, 92nd FSS event coordinator. “This event was so great, I just love it.”

