MXG Olympics builds team morale

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. -- More than 50 airmen from the base gathered on the flight line for a first of its kind team athletic competition held by the 92nd Maintenance Group Aug. 5, 2016.



Onlookers were treated to eight teams of four Airmen racing against the clock in a relay race comprised of a tire flip, chalk drag, power cable drag and a bomb throw.



“Col. Alan Hart, the 92nd MXG commander, really wanted to get a bit more camaraderie, teamwork and basically boost everybody’s esprit de corps in the MXG,” said Master Sgt. Chad Gygi, 92nd MXG quality assurance chief inspector. “He wanted to bring that back, the pride of maintainers.”



A call for competing teams went out to all 92nd MXG and 141st MXG. The teams became a mix of junior Airmen, NCO, SNCO and officers of varying ages and job specialization.



The winners of the competition were comprised of:



Staff Sgt. Robert Goodman, 92nd MXG flying crew chief



Master Sgt. Dominik Gutierrez, 92nd MXG flight line expediter



Senior Airman Milvydas Karaliunas, 92nd MXG flight line expediter



Master Sgt Lance Hasz, 92nd MXG flight line production supervisor



“I think this competition helped us out a lot,” said Gutierrez. “It would be nice to see other shops, units and squadrons put out there what they do on a daily basis for competition in an event like this.”



The organizers of this event aim to hold similar competitions quarterly throughout the year to keep up morale, build healthy competitiveness and give everyone on base something to look forward to, Gygi said.

“I would like to see the event be bigger next year and last the whole day,” explained Gygi. “More teams, more events and bringing in people from beyond the MXG.”

