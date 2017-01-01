1st TSC Spends New Years Preparing Soldiers for Financial Future

1st Sustainment Command (Theater) 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center leader conducts an informal bi-monthly Personal Finance and Investing open forum for all Soldiers Jan. 1, at Camp As Saliyah, Qatar.

Lt. Col. Marvin J. Brown, plans and operations chief, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC, and native of Aiken, South Carolina, chairs an informal bi-monthly finance open forum presented in a discussion-type setting.

"My goal is to empower Soldiers and provide them with information that will allow them to make smart-informed decisions with the extra money made on deployment and in the future," said Brown.

The discussions are based on topics Soldiers request.

“Lt. Col. Brown has made a huge sacrifice in hearing the hearts of the junior Soliders within the unit to learn more about finance,” said Sgt.1st Class Charmaine Samuels, personnel accountability noncommissioned officer in charge and native of Phenix City, Alabama. “He used his time to do the research and bring us together to impart on us the knowledge and insight into different areas of financial investment.

Brown is currently enrolled in the Boston University Financial Planning Certificate Program.

