    1st TSC Spends New Years Preparing Soldiers for Financial Future

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center Plans and

    AS SALIYAH, QATAR

    01.01.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Duane Brown 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center leader conducts an informal bi-monthly Personal Finance and Investing open forum for all Soldiers Jan. 1, at Camp As Saliyah, Qatar.
    Lt. Col. Marvin J. Brown, plans and operations chief, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC, and native of Aiken, South Carolina, chairs an informal bi-monthly finance open forum presented in a discussion-type setting.
    "My goal is to empower Soldiers and provide them with information that will allow them to make smart-informed decisions with the extra money made on deployment and in the future," said Brown.
    The discussions are based on topics Soldiers request.
    “Lt. Col. Brown has made a huge sacrifice in hearing the hearts of the junior Soliders within the unit to learn more about finance,” said Sgt.1st Class Charmaine Samuels, personnel accountability noncommissioned officer in charge and native of Phenix City, Alabama. “He used his time to do the research and bring us together to impart on us the knowledge and insight into different areas of financial investment.
    Brown is currently enrolled in the Boston University Financial Planning Certificate Program.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 12:10
    Story ID: 219181
    Location: AS SALIYAH, QA 
    Hometown: AIKEN, SC, US
    Hometown: PHENIX CITY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Spends New Years Preparing Soldiers for Financial Future, by MSG Duane Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

