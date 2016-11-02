Cheers rang out at ALS graduation

Cheers rang out loud by family members and co-workers of Senior Airman Taylor Seymour during her Airman Leadership School graduation that was held on Thursday, February 11, 2016.



Seymour was the only Delaware Air National Guard Airman out of 28 ALS students to include one reservist and 26 active duty Airmen that graduated from ALS Class 16C.



ALS is a six week long USAF program designed to develop Airmen into effective front-line supervisors. ALS is the first professional military education Airmen encounter.



“I loved ALS, it was very intense but I had a lot of fun. I recommend all Airmen do the course in-residence instead of online,” said Seymour.



“We provide the tools for ALS students to be successful leaders,” said ALS Commandant, Master Sgt. Jason Barnshaw.



“ALS graduates 196 students per fiscal year, and each class is divided up into two flights of 14, increasing instructor to student ratio,” said Barnshaw. “Including the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves into our ALS class is all part of the ‘Total Force Integration’.



Seymour joined the Delaware ANG in April of 2011 and is an optometry technician in the 166th Airlift Wing Medical Group.



She is also a New Jersey native and is employed at Cardinal Health and at the Green Olive restaurant, both in N.J.



Contact your Unit Training Manager for more information if you are a Senior Airman who needs to enroll in Airman Leadership School.

