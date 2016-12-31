During my senior year of high school, a man in an Army uniform came up to me and asked if I knew what I wanted to do when I graduated. Enthusiastically, I replied that I wanted to go to the University of Central Florida and pursue a career in public relations. He smiled, turned around and continued to ask the rest of the students in the classroom the same question. Not one of them answered with the same conviction I had.



You see, I had a map, a plan. Everything I had done in my life up to that point supported that plan. Once the man in the Army uniform completed his questionnaire he began to talk to us about college expenses and room and board and cost of living. Suddenly, my palms were sweating and my throat was dry.



I knew my parents couldn’t afford to pay for college but I figured I would be ok with scholarships and financial aid. Nonetheless, for the next few weeks the words of the man in an Army uniform loitered in my head.



I joined the Army on October 3, 2011. I signed that dreaded dotted line with ideas in my head about what was to come. I considered this decision as a simple blunder in my path. Something I would simply do so that I could continue on with my plan.



Before I knew it I was in Basic Training, getting pushed to my limits on a daily basis and stripped of all the commodities I once took for granted.



I’d like to say that experience changed me dramatically. However, the plan in my head was still intact, nothing changed.



When I joined, I knew that I was going to complete my contract, get my benefits and then get out. Now, as I approach my sixth year in my Army career I find myself asking the question, should I stay in?



As it turns out, the Army wasn’t only a blunder in my path. Through the Army I’ve had the opportunity to travel, learn, and most importantly, graduate from college debt free.



And although, those are all good reasons to be grateful with an organization, those aren’t good enough reasons to stay affiliated to one.



No, I’m reconsidering my concrete and unwavering plan because I’ve come to realize that I am now the woman in an Army uniform.



When I put on this uniform I get the privilege of inspiring other young women to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals. I get the privilege of telling them that no obstacle is too big and no blunder comes without reason. I get to mentor and lead and most importantly I get to offer people a way to succeed.



However, wearing this uniform isn’t easy. If it were then people would be lining up to sign up. As Soldiers we are required maintain physical fitness standards, spend long periods away from home, and be ready to go anywhere in the world at the drop of an order. Just to name a few of the challenges.



Often times it becomes a balancing act. I try to remind myself of the good to get through the bad and the bad when things start to become too good.



The question of reenlistment is one that every service member has to face. Once again they have to make a decision that will affect the rest of their life, and once again they have to face that dreaded dotted line.



Choosing to serve without knowing what lies ahead is one thing but choosing to continue serving knowing exactly what you are sacrificing becomes an entirely new dilemma.



Sacrifice is at the top of a service member’s job description. It isn’t something we can negotiate when the contract is drafted. It’s a fact we have to accept.

