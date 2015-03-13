Wearing the shirt: what it means to be a first sergeant

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | First sergeants and acting first sergeants from the 403rd Wing gather for their...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | First sergeants and acting first sergeants from the 403rd Wing gather for their morning meeting March 8, 2015, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, during the March unit training assembly. The duties and responsibilities of first sergeants include advising and assisting unit commanders and other commissioned and senior noncommissioned officers on readiness topics to provide a mission-ready enlisted force for accomplishing the unit’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- It takes a certain type of person to wear the shirt - or more specifically, the first shirt, which is what first sergeants in the U.S. Air Force are sometimes called.



The duties and responsibilities of a first sergeant are wide and varied, such as advising the commander on all matters concerning enlisted Airmen and ensuring the enlisted force understands the commander's policies, goals and objectives in order to build and maintain a mission-ready force, as stated in Air Force Instruction 36-2113. This includes mentoring Airmen, correcting them, getting them recognized for their achievements, caring for their well being and helping them make decisions regarding career progression and professional development.



In order to do that, first sergeants not only need to be effective communicators, but they also need to be good listens so they can help take care of the Airmen under their wings, said Master Sgt. David Ketchum, 403rd Maintenance Operations Flight first sergeant.



Ketchum started his military career in 1980 when he enlisted in the Army as a medic. Since then he has served in various military positions, bouncing back and forth between the Army National Guard and Air Force Reserve to take on different medical and firefighter careers. He joined the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron here in December 2004 as an optometry technician, and eventually became the squadron's first sergeant in December 2011.



Helping people was just another part of his nature, said Ketchum. This is one of the reasons he considered becoming a first sergeant, since it gave him the opportunity to help Airmen with issues they may have and to steer them in the right direction.



"I served as a medic in the Army National Guard and a firefighter in the Air Force Reserve, so when I was approached about becoming a first sergeant, it just felt like a natural fit," said Ketchum. "My whole military career has centered around helping people, since that's what medics and firefighters do, so moving into the first sergeant's role was a natural transition for me."



To become a first sergeant, Ketchum said he needed to put together an application packet and stand before a review board of other first sergeants and the wing's command chief master sergeant, complete the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy and an online first sergeant's course, and then attend the First Sergeant's Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



When Master Sgt. Ruth Beecher first joined the Air Force, she initially didn't have the best of experiences. She was unhappy with the career field she was originally assigned to and was planning on leaving the Air Force entirely when her enlistment ended. However, one of the first sergeants at the 96th Airlift Wing in 1994 played a big part in convincing her to continue her military career.



"The first sergeant there, David Olsen, was just fantastic," said Beecher, who now serves as the first sergeant for the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. "Through his mentoring, and just him reaching out to me, it meant a lot to me. So I knew that some day I wanted to be able to do that for somebody else."



Beecher noted some of the qualities Olsen had that she wanted to bring into her role as a first sergeant.



"He really just cared. He cared about what happened and was empathetic. He wanted the opportunity to be able to listen to me and to change my mind - and he did," said Beecher.



Beecher also mentioned the balance first sergeants need to maintain between helping Airmen achieve their desired goals and the needs of the unit in executing its mission.



"It is all about the people, it's all about the Airmen, but we also have to remember that we have the mission to consider," said Beecher. "In deciding whether or not to recommend people for a certain position to the commander, we have to consider whether they're ready for that position, and if not, how we can help get them there."



For Senior Master Sgt. M. Michelle Santiago, 403rd Maintenance Squadron first sergeant and 2014 First Sergeant of the Year for the 403rd Wing here, her inspiration for becoming a first sergeant stemmed from her desire to "give back" and "pay it forward."



Santiago said her association with the military has been a lifelong experience. Her father retired from the Air Force, and she enlisted only a year after graduating from high school. Santiago served 10 years on active duty before transitioning to the reserve. She became a first sergeant in the 403rd Wing in April 2008.



"I felt this association has served me well and afforded me opportunities in my personal life and civilian career that I would not have gotten had I not grown up in a military family or served myself," said Santiago. "Before becoming a first sergeant, I was content in what I had achieved in my military career, (but) those blessings formed a desire to (want to) give back to the military and fellow Airmen that had served me so well."



For Beecher, she said being a first sergeant is a challenge every day, but it is a rewarding one.



"Being in the position of a first sergeant, you have a unique ability to help them [Airmen] with their careers because you work side by side with the commander. And that makes a difference," said Beecher.



Santiago went further in summing up what it means to wear the shirt and in describing the type of person who should wear it: a servant.



"To me, being a first sergeant means to serve. Not just serving and defending the Constitution by donning the uniform, but serving my fellow Airmen and being a good wingman," said Santiago. "That is the essence of a first sergeant."