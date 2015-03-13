New Honorary Commander's inducted into 403rd Wing

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeff Ragusa, a pilot with the 815th Airlift Squadron shows Mark Glorioso, a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeff Ragusa, a pilot with the 815th Airlift Squadron shows Mark Glorioso, a new 403rd Wing honorary commander,the control panels in the pilot's seat of a C-130J aircraft while taking a tour on Keesler Air Force Base. The 403rd Wing inducted 6 new honorary commanders March 6. see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing celebrated new bonds with community leaders during an Honorary Commander's induction ceremony and luncheon 6 March at the Bay Breeze Event Center.



The honorary commander program is designed to cultivate strong bonds between unit commander's and local civil and business leaders through constant interaction through a year-long term.



"I am excited to be a part of this program and to gain more insight into how things are done at Keesler," said Harrison County Judge Albert Fountain.



During the induction ceremony, honorary commanders were given a 403rd mission briefing and swore an oath of participation stating that they will strive to solidify a strong relationship with their new partners at Keesler Air Force Base.



"The Mississippi Gulf Coast communities are tremendously supportive of the military. The friendships forged with our 403rd Wing Honorary Commander program punctuates that great support," said Col. Frank Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander.



Throughout the year, Amodeo's goal for honorary commanders will be to gain first-hand knowledge of how reservists serve the country here in the Mississippi Gulf Coast and they will become more familiar with the Air Force Reserve component.



"As Citizen Airmen, this community outreach mechanism gives us a great opportunity to showcase the Reserve program and the incredible contributions we make to the Total Force Air Force. In return, our Air Force commanders gain a better appreciation of the community in which their reservists live and work," said Amodeo.



As the 403rd Wing commanders look forward into 2015, their objective will be to showcase for the honorary commanders some of the pride that goes along with the lifestyle of the United States Airman and then, back in their communities, share with others what they have learned.



"One of my goals is for honorary commanders to be able to tell our Air Force story to their friends, families and coworkers," said Amodeo. "Hopefully they will be able to do this by personally experiencing and being a part of training, celebrations, promotions, inspections, deployment processing and much more," Amodeo explained.



The 2015 honorary commander list:



Col. Frank Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander paired with Arthur McMillan, superintendent of Biloxi School District



Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Barnby, 403rd command chief paired with Ashley Duke, director of marketing, Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority



Col. David Condit, 403rd Operations Group commander paired with Ashleigh Lamas, Beau Rivage manager of banquets and catering



Col. Beena Maharaj, 403rd Mission Support Group commander paired with Mark Glorioso, executive director, NASA shared services center, Stennis Space Center



Col. Jay Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Group paired with Hon. Albert Fountain, Harrison County Justice Court District 1.



Col. John Buterbaugh, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander paired with Jay Huffstatler, South Mississippi, American Red Cross