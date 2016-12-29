TRADOC command sergeant major visits McCoy

The command sergeant major of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) visited Fort McCoy Nov. 30, 2016.



Command Sgt. Maj. David S. Davenport Sr. has held the top enlisted position at TRADOC at Fort Eustis, Va., since February 2015. While at Fort McCoy he made various stops, including at the Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), Regional Training Site-Maintenance, and the Wisconsin Military Academy.



Davenport also led a town hall meeting at the NCOA. Attendees included academy staff as well as Soldiers from the Fort McCoy Garrison; 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment, 86th Training Division; 1st Army; and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade.



During the town hall meeting, Davenport discussed several subjects, including the Army STEP (select, train, educate, promote) program. He noted that STEP is a roadmap to promotion for NCOs of all components.

“Everyone should now know what STEP means,” Davenport said. “This policy covers all components. … I just want to let you know that everything I do (at TRADOC) is Total Army.”



Davenport also shared thoughts on the Army’s NCO 2020 initiative, which was developed by TRADOC to create a deliberate, data-driven process to assess the needs of tomorrow’s NCO professionals.



“If you want anything to sustain an Army, you have to look at its purpose,” Davenport said. “It’s more than the doctrine. It’s also the organization, it’s the materiel, (and) it’s the leader development. … (There) are initiatives … that are being applied across that whole spectrum to make lasting change in our Army.”



Davenport also fielded questions from audience members — many of who are Army instructors and trainers at Fort McCoy who prepare Soldiers for future missions and responsibilities. Davenport said he appreciated what those instructors and trainers contribute to the Army.



“They are the most important in providing a leadership example,” Davenport said. “They are the example for taking care of Soldiers in the Army.”



Though his visit to Fort McCoy was short, Davenport said it was productive. “It’s been a great visit. … I’m very proud to have all of you on the team,” he said.



Davenport maintains a blog that includes coverage of the latest enlisted issues in the Army.



For more information, go online to tradocnews.org/category/straight-from-the-csm. For more information and news from TRADOC, go to www.tradoc.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:47 Story ID: 218968 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRADOC command sergeant major visits McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.