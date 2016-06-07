Trinidad- Delaware partnerships

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del.- Col. Don Bevis, commander, 166th Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del.- Col. Don Bevis, commander, 166th Airlift Wing, and Col. David Walker, vice commander, 166th Airlift Wing, greet members of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force (TTDF) as they arrive to the Delaware Air National Guard headquarters building. The four members present represent the coast guard and air guard of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. The Delaware National Guard has a partnership with TTDF in the State Partnership Program, which has flourished over the past eleven years. TTDF members were given a tour of various DNG locations from June 22-24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Delaware National Guard and the TTDF are co-partners in the State Partnership Program. This partnership has been in existence since 2005, and has flourished over time as both groups provide training opportunities, learning experiences, and sharing of practices to benefit each organization.



During the third week of June 2016 LCDR Dexter Baptiste, inspector general, TTDF; Flight Lt. Terry Cummings, financial management, Air Guard, TTDF; CDR Daryl Dinidial, manpower and personnel, TTDF; and Lt. Melissa Mahepath, judge advocate general, Coast Guard, TTDF, were escorted to various locations by their host for the week. Staff of the 166th Airlift Wing Inspector General team included Lt. Col. Robert Howard, Senior Master Sgt. Trent Krams, and Tech. Sgt. Brian Bennett provided a wealth of information to the Trinidad visitors.



The main focus of this visit and meeting between both groups was for both inspector general teams to collaborate to develop the inspector general program of the TTDF.



Additionally, the TTDF learned more about inspector general programs utilized by the United States Army and Air Force to take a way practices that work for them. This meeting was significant, because it was the first meeting of both organizations since the partnership began. Both inspector general organizations are interested in continuing the progress gained from this visit.



“We would like to do more conference calls to talk over the material. Eventually, we will be going to their installation to look at what they have, and see if we can take back what they have that would be

productive to our organization,” said Senior Master Sgt. Trent Krams.



The visit began with a briefing at the Army Inspector General School House in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia given by Dean Steve Rusiecki. Next, visitors went to the Delaware Air National Guard base headquarters. Upon arrival to the 166th Airlift Wing headquarters building members of the TTDF were greeted by Col. Don Bevis, commander, 166th Airlift Wing, Col. David Walker, vice commander, 166th Airlift Wing, and Lt. Col. Jason Brugman, director state partnership program, Joint Force Headquarters.



During the last day visiting New Castle, members of the TTDF had a conference with Major Gen. Frank Vavala, adjutant general, Delaware National Guard and Col. Dennis Hunsicker, director of staff, Delaware National Guard; provided a tour of the Major Joseph R. Beau Biden III Reserve Center; and viewed helicopters stationed at the Army Aviation Support Facility.



A consensus between members of both organizations discussed during this visit was gratitude about the progress of the state partnership program.



LCDR Daryl Dinidial, stated, “The relationship we have with Delaware has continued to be fruitful. You have continuously supported us.”



Maj. Gen. Vavala provided the following sentiments, “We equally find that this is a most valued relationship, and we want to do what we can to continue this relationship.”



One of the reasons that Trinidad and Tobago was chosen as the country to partner with the Delaware National Guard is because the country is similar in size to the state of Delaware.



Interestingly, other observations between the two organizations have been made after this last visit which ties in to the similarities of both countries.



“One big take away is how similar is how similar we are. We all have similar challenges, and more things in common than differences,” said Krams.