Fort Carson supports Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station

“The 4ID, 1SBCT is an expeditionary force capable of rapid deployment at any time, under any condition, to face any enemy at any location world-wide,” said Maj. Kevin Boyd, 4ID, 1SBCT public affairs officer. “With over 4,000 trained soldiers, the 1SBCT is capable of rapid aid and world-wide deployment and can sustain itself for up to five days.”



Although agreements have been in place for 50 years, this exercise was unique in that, this was the very first time a Stryker drove into CMAFS’s tunnel and positioned itself outside the blast doors, said Boyd.

Strykers are eight-wheeled, road-legal, combat vehicles that are able to deploy immediately in on or off road conditions. These vehicles are capable of executing an array of missions and scenarios that meets the needs of CMAFS, said Boyd.



This training exercise tested the abilities of Fort Carson and CMAFS to effectively execute a joint mission, manage resources, assess manpower and ready equipment.



“This is exciting because we are a ground unit, so we are not normally involved in Air Defense missions,” said Boyd. “This gives us a good chance to integrate what we can do with what they can do.”



As CMAFS looks ahead to its next 50 years, Fort Carson and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team will stand ready if there should be a time when the alarms sound and the blast doors shut.

