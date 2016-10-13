The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 Participate in PHIBLEX 33

CLARK AIR BASE, Republic of the Philippines –The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 took part in the annual Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) 33 while on detachment from their base of operations in Okinawa Japan from October 3- 12. PHIBLEX 33 is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise that combines amphibious landing and live fire training with humanitarian and civic assistance efforts.



Aircrews and maintenance teams from VP-10 flew in support of coordinated bilateral training events and attended daily planning cells with members of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Philippines and elements of U.S. Marine Corps. Additional participating units included 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (3D MEB), Amphibious Squadron 11, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and ships of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group (BHR ARG). Philippine units included elements from the Philippines Air Force (PAF), the 3d Marine Brigade and Philippine Navy.



The Red Lancer detachment’s participation served to the strengthen interoperability and working relationships with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the USMC in pursuit of cooperative maritime security strategies that contribute to regional peace and stability.



Starting Oct. 3, flight crews from Philippines Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy personnel conducted daily Live Fly Cell (LFC) planning sessions to standardize coordination and safety of flight for follow on events. The planning cells served as the venue for event coordination, capabilities sharing, and cooperative innovation among the participants.



Lt. Cmdr. Garett Houston, Combat Air Crew patrol plane commander, said he and his comrades were delighted to share the experience with their Philippines Airforce counterparts.

"It was an extraordinary opportunity to work alongside the members of the Filipino Armed Forces," Houston said. "Sharing the capabilities of the aircraft and the mission with our allies only strengthens our bonds as fellow aviators and as strategic partners.”



Red Lancer aircrews demonstrated the P-8A in two exercise flights on Oct. 8 and 10, embarking personnel from the Philippines Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. The PAF and USMC riders lent their expertise and the opportunity to share tradecraft in real time allowed the participants to blend Maritime Domain Awareness skills into bilateral amphibious operations.



On Oct. 9, VP-10 personnel participated in two PHIBLEX V-22 orientation flights with the “Fighting Tigers” of VMM-262. Red Lancer volunteers took part in two local area flights demonstrating the full flight regime of the V-22 Osprey as well as its ability to refuel from remote locations. The event served to enhance understanding of USN and USMC inter-service capabilities.



PHIBLEX 33 included approximately 1,400 U.S. service members and 500 Philippine Armed Forces personnel working side-by- side to grow capabilities and better prepare to operate together during a natural disaster or armed conflict.



In terms of mission effectiveness, the P-8A Poseidon represents a leap forward for the United States Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community. It is capable of excelling at long-range anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.



Patrol Squadron 10 is currently deployed to the United States Seventh Fleet area of operations conducting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions and providing Maritime Domain Awareness to supported units throughout the Pacific theater.

