DNG makes headlines in Trinidad

Approximately 40 Delaware National Guard members returned home after a seven day mission to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (RTT) for a Security Cooperation Opportunity Unit Training (SCOUT) and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) from August 7-13, 2016.



Among the Soldiers and Airmen were DNG leadership members which included Major Gen. Frank Vavala, adjutant general, Delaware National Guard, who travelled to meet with Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) leadership to exchange ideas, concerns and future goals of the program. This visit marks the first time that a mission including a Delaware Air National Guard C-130H aircraft, landed in the RTT as part of the Delaware State Partnership Program (SPP).



The Delaware SPP has existed for 11 years between the DNG and the TTDF. The SPP is a program sponsored by the National Guard Bureau which joins a State’s National Guard unit with another nation’s military unit with the intent of contributing to national, bilateral, and regional security cooperation goals through durable professional partnerships. Opportunities for joint training, and exchanges of practices are afforded when partners from each organization meet together.



The linkage of both groups for this trip was made possible through the efforts of Lt. Col. Jason Brugman, Delaware State Partnership Program Director; Col. Claudia Carrizales, chief military liaison, U.S. Embassy Trinidad and Tobago, and Airmen from Air Force South.



As part of the DNG, the 166th Airlift Wing was represented in the following areas: aviation safety, civil engineering, security forces, and public affairs.



This year the 166th Airlift Wing C-130H aircraft provided transport of personnel to and from Trinidad, and included crew members, loadmasters, and flight engineers.



The SMEE involved DNG aviators, while the SCOUT included civil engineers, medics, security forces/military police, and public affairs working with TTDF members in three locations of Trinidad.



In Blanchisseusse, Trinidad, DNG and TTDF civil engineers renovated classrooms within the Blanchisseusse Government Primary School. Renovations included ceiling installation,the installation of PVC that replaced deteriorating galvanized piping to improving quality and sufficiency of water, and improvements to electrical systems which improved the reliability and safety of power in the facility.



This project was coordinated through the U.S. Embassy to Trinidad and Tobago under Ambassador John L. Estrada and with the full support of United States Southern Command. Estrada and TTDF leadership were present at the school renovation site to see the progress made by DNG and TTDF civil engineer members. Work completed by both groups as a team made news headlines in RTT and in the U.S. The contributions of both groups allowed them to exchange best practices while providing an upgraded facility, not only for students and faculty, but to the surrounding community who use the primary school as a designated disaster relief site in times of national or regional emergency.



Master Sgt. Sean Cline, logistics management specialist, 166th Civil Engineering Squadron, participated in this school renovation project. “With limited supplies and manpower, the installation of the school’s drop ceiling, and the installation of new plumbing was completed in a timely manner. Working hand in hand with them helped to establish a strong social bond between us, and we look forward to providing support to TTDF for future projects,” said Cline.



In Chaguaramas, Trinidad, at the TTDF Reserve Base, members of the 166th Security Forces Squadron and the 153rd Police Company participated in training with TTDF Reserve members doing room clearance practices, followed by an exercise on routine traffic stops.



After participating in training, 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces members and 153rd Police Company members were able to reflect on this experience.



Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackowski, security forces specialist, 166 Security Forces Squadron, said “Speaking of our joint operations and working with a foreign military group; it was good to see how the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force operates. There were no barriers in our interactions; they are quick learners; and very high speed.”



“The most enjoyable part of this experience was training and working hand and hand with our Trinidad counterparts. Being able to show them our best practices, while pulling from their knowledge was rewarding,” said Master Sgt. Timothy Luko, chief of information protection, 166th Security Forces Squadron.



In Piarco, Trinidad, the site of the TTDF Air Guard Base, is the location where pilots, navigators, and additional air crew members from the DNG and TTDF participated in an aviation SMEE. A discussion about flight safety information and techniques took place. Members of the 166th Operations shared common procedures, and provided a tour of a C-130H aircraft to TTDF Air Guard members. Afterwards, a tour of a TTDF Air Guard Base hangar was given to allow DNG personnel the opportunity to see specific aircraft and helicopters housed there.



The Delaware SPP continues to thrive as the enthusiasm amongst DNG and TTDF members grows with each group mission accomplished. The combination of events was mutually beneficial for all parties involved, and excitement continues to grow for future exchanges.



Jackowski stated, “The experience was great, the Trinidad and Defence Force members were very hospitable. They took care of us, treated us like family, and we want to go back and interact with them for more in depth training.”



“Overall, we had a successful exchange; surpassed the borders of conducting training and made new contacts, friends, and partners,” Luko stated.



Lt. Col. Brugman attributed the success of the mission to the professionalism, preparedness, and willingness of the Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors of the Defence Force and the Delaware National Guard in making the ambitious schedule of events work.



“This was the definition of a joint venture. The support from all sides was impressive and with the results of this effort, we’re setting the stage

for a new series of engagements that will advance the security cooperation goals of our state, our partner, and our nation,” said Brugman.

