Chief Settle Moves Up to Command Chief Role

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle took the reins as the top enlisted professional of the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing, Aug 6, 2016. (Courtesy photo)

Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle took the reins as the top enlisted professional of the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing here during August drill.



Settle started her career in 1996 as an active duty aerospace medical service specialist and transitioned to the Missouri Air National Guard in 2008 as a drill-status guardsman, while also working as a civilian with Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency in Jefferson City, Missouri.



"Chief Settle will bring a new perspective to our wing's enlisted force," said Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander. "Having worked as the 131st Medical Group superintendent, as human resources advisor for the wing and with SEMA, I have no doubt that she is ready to help mentor our Airmen to complete our state and federal missions."



Settle credits her success to her willingness to try new things. In addition to working in operations, she served in a variety of medical positions; as an emergency management exercise noncommissioned officer in charge with the 509th Bomb Wing; as human resources advisor and most recently as the 131st MDG superintendent.



"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to challenge myself with multiple job roles," said Settle. "Now, I look forward to visiting with our Citizen-Airmen, hearing more about their roles and successes and encouraging them to take advantage of everything the Guard has to offer."



Settle says her first focus is going to be ensuring the 131st continues to excel in performing the nuclear mission, while being always ready to help our state neighbors when needed by the Missouri governor.



"I also want to build trust with our people," Settle said. "We'll be launching our new NCO Orientation in October with Airman, and then a new Senior NCO Orientation will follow in the near future. All of these courses will help build leader-Airmen who can hopefully see the benefit in growth and stepping out of their comfort zones to have the same opportunities I had in my enlisted career."