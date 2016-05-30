Veterans Remembered

Memorial Day was commemorated by the Delaware National Guard with two observances on Monday, May 30.



Members of the 166th Airlift Wing participated in a Memorial Day Service held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Park.



This observance was sponsored by the Korean War Veteran’s Association (KWVA) and the Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs. Additionally, the Delaware River and Bay Authority supported this event.



During this ceremony more than 50 individuals and organizations honored the fallen with presentations of floral tributes in front of a symbolic wreath. The tributes continue a tradition in which decoration is placed at grave-sites of service members who have died while defending the country, which can be traced back to May 30, 1868.



At this time Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) commander, instructed members of the GAR to lay flowers in remembrance of their comrades. This day was known as the national observance of Decoration Day.



The last Monday of May was officially established as the Memorial Day observance in 1968 when congress passed president Lyndon Johnson’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act.



Multiple agencies and veteran associations from the state of Delaware such as the American EX-POW’s Delaware Chapter 1 Inc., Delaware Veterans Inc., and the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary, Department of Delaware paid homage to those that lost their lives while serving.



Edward Johnson, Korean War Veterans Association commander, was the master of ceremonies during the observance and introduced the honorary speakers. Delaware State Gov. Jack Markell, U.S. Sen. Thomas Carper, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, U.S. Congressman John Carney, Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock, and Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala, Delaware National Guard Adjutant General, spoke during the ceremony.



U.S. Senator Thomas Carper provided a unique presentation during his speech. Carper described the process of a military ship being named after the State of Delaware. This process started because Newark resident Steve Llanso wrote a letter to the News Journal editor asking the question, why Delaware hasn’t had a military ship named after the state for several years?



Senators Carper and Coons along withCongressman Carney read Llanso’s letter in 2012 which prompted them to write to the U.S. Naval Secretary Ray Mabus for further guidance. The U.S. Navy was at that time building submarines and a request was made for one ship to be named after the state of Delaware.



The persistence of Sen. Carper has led to Delaware getting a submarine, The USS Delaware SSN 791. Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States is the sponsor of this submarine.



The USS Delaware, SSN 791 is significant because it adds to the Delaware’s maritime history and honors all veterans of the state. A signed poster from Dr. Jill Biden, U.S. Sen. Carper, U.S. Sen. Coons and Congressman John Carney was presented to Steven Llanso as a token of appreciation. Llanso accepted the poster with his wife Linda, and children Emma and Pete.



When asked what was one of his most memorable moments from the memorial observance today Sen. Carper stated, “As a former Naval officer, presenting the plaque for Delaware’s new submarine signed by Dr. Biden was a highlight of this ceremony.”



Members of the Delaware National Guard Honor Guard provided a rifle salute to close out the ceremony.



Following this observance those in attendance were encouraged to attend the Delaware National Guard headquarters building dedication ceremony.



Dignitaries, spectators, military members, and families and friends in attendance witnessed the unveiling of the new building entrance sign in honor of Maj. Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III.



The Delaware National Guard headquarters building was renamed Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/ Reserve Center.



Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala, Delaware National Guard Adjutant General, shared his memories of time served with Maj. Beau Biden.



“May all of us who will occupy this building reflect the courage and valor of this special man, our colleague and our friend Major “Beau” Biden,” said Vavala.



Vice President Joe Biden and family were in attendance to honor Beau. Biden expressed the importance of the military and the Delaware National Guard as a special part of his son’s life.



“Our prayer, the Biden’s family prayer is they’ll see Beau’s name, and look to his example of how to live life. A life of purpose, service, and inspiration,” said Biden.



“The thing he was most proud of was wearing the uniform, so on behalf of the whole family I want to thank all of you for remembering our Beau and memorializing him today, particularly his brothers and sisters in uniform, you served with him,” said Biden.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:00 Story ID: 218811 Location: NEW CASTLE , DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Remembered, by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.