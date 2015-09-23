(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, Afghan partnered force protection patrol

    Photo By Capt. Jarrod Morris | LAGHMAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan - Soldiers from the Afghan National Army's 201st Corps

    AFGHANISTAN

    09.23.2015

    Story by Capt. Jarrod Morris 

    3rd Infantry Division

    LAGHMAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan - U.S. Army soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) assigned to Train Advise Assist Command-East and Afghan National Army troops from 201st Corps conducted a partnered force protection patrol Sept. 23, 2015.

    Keeping troops safe in TAAC-E is an effort that TAAC-E and Afghan security forces leaders work together on.

    As one form of force protection, TAAC-E soldiers conduct partnered force protection patrols with 201st Corps troops. The partnership and trust built between TAAC-E and Afghan troops allow the forces to work together in the interest of local safety and security.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Afghan partnered force protection patrol, by CPT Jarrod Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

