LAGHMAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan - U.S. Army soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) assigned to Train Advise Assist Command-East and Afghan National Army troops from 201st Corps conducted a partnered force protection patrol Sept. 23, 2015.



Keeping troops safe in TAAC-E is an effort that TAAC-E and Afghan security forces leaders work together on.



As one form of force protection, TAAC-E soldiers conduct partnered force protection patrols with 201st Corps troops. The partnership and trust built between TAAC-E and Afghan troops allow the forces to work together in the interest of local safety and security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2015 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 14:25 Story ID: 218689 Location: AF Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 75 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Afghan partnered force protection patrol, by CPT Jarrod Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.