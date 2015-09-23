LAGHMAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan - U.S. Army soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) assigned to Train Advise Assist Command-East and Afghan National Army troops from 201st Corps conducted a partnered force protection patrol Sept. 23, 2015.
Keeping troops safe in TAAC-E is an effort that TAAC-E and Afghan security forces leaders work together on.
As one form of force protection, TAAC-E soldiers conduct partnered force protection patrols with 201st Corps troops. The partnership and trust built between TAAC-E and Afghan troops allow the forces to work together in the interest of local safety and security.
This work, US, Afghan partnered force protection patrol, by CPT Jarrod Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
