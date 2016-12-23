USS Pennsylvania (B) Returns to NBK-Bangor

The Blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Wash., following a 92-day strategic deterrent patrol, Dec. 23.



During the patrol, the submarine made a scheduled port visit to Apra Harbor, Guam.



“We are glad to have the USS Pennsylvania crew back,” said Rear Adm. John Tammen, Commander, Submarine Group Nine. “Their most recent port visit marked the first time in over 30 years that an SSBN pulled into Guam. It provided a great opportunity to assure our allies of extended deterrence in the Pacific.”



The port visit to Guam was an opportunity for the United States to exercise another base in the Pacific for ballistic-missile submarine operations and increase the operational awareness for the crew while building their familiarization with the area.



The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through forward presence and operations of strategic forces. During the port visit, both Japanese and South Korean delegations were offered tours of the submarine.



Pennsylvania is one of eight ballistic missile submarines homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the nation's strategic deterrent forces.

