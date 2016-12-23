213th Regional Support Group; 2016 a year of new beginnings for storied unit

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The 213th Regional Support Group grew tremendously in numbers, strength, and experience during 2016 with the addition of new units and the successful completion of various missions and training exercises.



2016 was truly a year of new beginnings for the 213th Regional Support Group as the unit grew in its ranks and exemplified the National Guard’s missions.



Deployments: Fighting America’s wars



More than 60 soldiers with the 213th Personnel Company returned from a nine-month deployment with platoons stationed in Romania, Kuwait and Afghanistan in time for New Year’s, Day 2016. The Soldiers stationed in Kuwait and Romania accounted for personnel entering and leaving the theater. This function is also known as joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration. The Soldiers in Afghanistan managed U.S. postal operations for the entire country, with a headquarters at Bagram Airfield and remote outposts throughout the country.



“These functions are exactly what a personnel company’s mission is,” explained Maj. Danielle MacDonnell, commander of the 213th Personnel Company who commanded the postal operations in Afghanistan. “A personnel company provides external human resources support, as opposed to a S1 personnel section, which provides internal HR support to an organization. The three missions of a personnel company are: personnel accountability, postal operations and casualty reporting.”



Domestic missions: Securing the homeland



Members of the 213th Personnel Company provided as joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration as part of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's support of federal, state and local agencies during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July. The 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment provided public affairs coverage.



The 213th Personnel Company also provided as joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration while the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment supported the Joint Visitor Bureau during Warfighter 17-2, the first division-level warfighter ever hosted at Fort Indiantown Gap, held in Nov.



Unit activations



The 213th Regional Support Group is growing and changing in order to provide the highest quality support for personnel, transportation, medical and public affairs services for units and military personnel within its area of responsibility.



The 213th Regional Support Group activated the 228th Transportation Battalion , the 121st Transportation Company , the 721st Transportation Company the 252nd Quartermaster Company, and the 108th Area Medical Company Sept. 1 after months of planning as part of a reorganization effort.



“The best way to describe this unit is as a large commercial distribution center,” said Capt. Samuel Coover, commander of the 252nd Quartermaster Company. “We take bulk supplies, fuel, and water, break them down into smaller quantities and push them out to the units we support.”



Overseas and domestic training events: Building partnerships



Soldiers of the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment trained with their Eighth Army- Korea Counterparts during their annual training in March, while 213th Regional Support Group Headquarters conducted their annual training in July at Ulchi Freedom Guardian 2016 , the largest computerized command and control exercise in the world.



“Ulchi Freedom Guardian provided us a great opportunity not only to exercise our staff but also offered our Soldiers the experience of working alongside our Korean, active duty and Army Reserve partners,” said Col. Laura McHugh, commander of the 213th Regional Support Group.



The 213th plays a vital role in increasing the interoperability of the Pennsylvania National Guard with our active-duty and allied forces counterparts during these overseas training missions.



The 728th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion traveled to Camp Dodge, Iowa for its annual training. The nearly 50 Soldiers spent two weeks training in a simulated wartime environment with technology that provided new opportunities for the Soldiers to attain hands on experience in their logistics military occupational specialty.



Fifty five Soldiers from the 213th Regional Support Group joined other Pennsylvania Army National Guard units in attending the fourth iteration of the new Fitness Improvement Training Program Plus (FIT-P+) here August 6-20.



FIT-P+ is a commander recommended 148 hour course. During the 15 day course, participants attend classes and training events geared towards a healthier lifestyle, resiliency, and reinforcing the Warrior Ethos and Army core competencies, said Sgt. 1st Class Jon Gibbons, the Individual Training Branch noncommissioned officer-in-charge.



The 213th Regional Support Group Soldiers lost a total of 390 and altogether the 106 Soldiers that participated in this iteration lost 727 pounds, about 7 pounds per Soldier, said Gibbons. APFT scores went up by about 38 points on average, he added.



Other newsworthy events



The annual 213th Regiment Dinner took place in Oct. at the newly renovated Allentown Armory, which also hosts the 213th Regiment museum.



Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey spoke at the 77th Honorary First Defenders Business Meeting and Dining-In in Bethlehem April 15 and became an honorary member of the organization.



Dailey said the Honorary First Defenders continue the legacy of those brave militiamen that answered the call long ago. They tell their story so Pennsylvanians today can understand and never forget that what they have is given to them by ordinary people.



Founded in 1938, the Honorary First Defenders is comprised of both current and retired military as well as civilian members. Membership is limited to only 213 individuals and ten provisional members at any time, although others may provide support.



Col. Laura McHugh, commander of the 213th Regional Support Group was promoted to the rank of colonel in Dec. 2016.



The 213th Regional Support Group is prepared for any challenges 2017 may bring thanks to the hard work, training and growth that occurred during 2016.



“It’s been an amazing and historic year for the men and women of the 213th. We’ve seen the growth of units, tremendous training opportunities and, most importantly, program participation that will assist our Soldiers and their Families both in and out of uniform. The coming year will present new opportunities to expand on the many great experiences we’ve shared in 2016. To the men, women, Families and employers of the 213th RSG, please know the Command Sergeant Major and I deeply appreciate the hard work and sacrifice you make each and every day – HONOR FIRST!”

