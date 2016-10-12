Illinois Army National Guard Infantry Brigade gets new Senior Enlisted Leader

Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Danielson of Bristol, Wisconsin, became the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major during a Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 10 in Urbana, Illinois.



Danielson previously served as the command sergeant major of 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, based in Chicago since September of 2010.



He replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Beck of Eagle, Wisconsin. Beck had served as the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major since 2011. Beck will be assigned to the Illinois National Guard’s recruiting and retention battalion in Springfield, Illinois.

Date Taken: 12.10.2016
Location: URBANA, IL, US