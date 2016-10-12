(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois Army National Guard Infantry Brigade gets new Senior Enlisted Leader

    Illinois Army National Guard Infantry Brigade gets new Senior Enlisted Leader

    Photo By 1st Lt. Aaron Ritter | Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Beck of Eagle, Wisconsin, salutes Col. Henry Dixon,...... read more read more

    URBANA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2016

    Story by 1st Lt. Aaron Ritter 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Danielson of Bristol, Wisconsin, became the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major during a Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 10 in Urbana, Illinois.

    Danielson previously served as the command sergeant major of 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, based in Chicago since September of 2010.

    He replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Beck of Eagle, Wisconsin. Beck had served as the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major since 2011. Beck will be assigned to the Illinois National Guard’s recruiting and retention battalion in Springfield, Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 11:17
    Story ID: 218646
    Location: URBANA, IL, US 
    Hometown: BRISTOL, WI, US
    Hometown: EAGLE, WI, US
    Web Views: 50
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Infantry Brigade gets new Senior Enlisted Leader, by 1LT Aaron Ritter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Army National Guard
    33rd BCT
    33 IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT